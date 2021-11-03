Panthers list Sam Darnold as limited in practice

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold left last Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a concussion and he’s made enough progress in the concussion protocol to be on the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Darnold was listed as a limited participant in the team’s first practice session of the week. After the session, head coach Matt Rhule called, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com, Darnold “extremely limited” and said he only participated in a walkthrough at the beginning of practice.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was also on the practice field after being designated for return from injured reserve. McCaffrey, who is coming off a Week Three hamstring injury, was “pretty limited” according to Rhule.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall was a full participant in practice after missing the last two games with a concussion. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe) were limited participants.