Prosecutor: Henry Ruggs was driving 156 mph, with BAC more than twice the legal limit

Getty Images

More facts are coming out regarding the Tuesday collision involving former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs. And those details are very troubling.

According to Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutor Eric Bauman said that Ruggs was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash — and that his Corvette was going 127 mph when the airbags deployed.

Also, Ruggs’s BAC was more than twice the legal limit, and a loaded gun was found in the car. The legal limit in every state is 0.08 percent blood-alcohol concentration.

Bauman also said that, in addition to the driver of the other car, a dog was killed in the crash.

Ruggs faces two to 20 years for felony DUI resulting in death.