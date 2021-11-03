Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal accident in Las Vegas

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was involved in a car accident in the early morning hours that resulted in a fatality in Las Vegas.

Ruggs is expected to be charged with a DUI resulted in death stemming from the two-car accident in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Under Nevada law, DUI resulting in death is a Class B felony. Punishment includes two to 20 years in prison.

According to a police statement, the front of Ruggs’ Corvette collided with the rear of a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota became engulfed in flames and a victim was found deceased in the vehicle

Ruggs was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

By the end of the evening, the Raiders had decided to no longer have Ruggs as a part of their roster moving forward.

Ruggs was the 12th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.