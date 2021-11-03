Rams designate Darious Williams for return

Getty Images

The Rams are getting healthier in their secondary and have added some depth to the backend of their roster.

Los Angeles announced several moves on Wednesday, including that cornerback Darious Williams has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Williams has been out since suffering an ankle injury in the team’s victory over the Seahawks on Thursday of Week Five. The Rams placed him on IR on Oct. 12.

A former undrafted free agent, Williams played himself into receiving a first-round restricted free agent tender over the offseason. He’s recorded 29 total tackles and a pair of pass breakups in five games this year.

Los Angeles also announced that receiver J.J. Koski has been signed to the active roster off the team’s practice squad. He takes the place of DeSean Jackson as the Rams’ fifth receiver on the 53-man roster, joining Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek. Koski signed with L.A. as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly-Pomona and has spent the last year and a half on the club’s practice squad.

L.A. signed receiver Warren Jackson to take Koski’s place on the practice squad.

The Rams also announced the previously reported signing of linebacker Christian Rozeboom off of Kansas City’s practice squad.