Report: Michael Thomas has a new, separate ankle injury, unclear when he’ll return

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas may not be close to returning to the field after all.

Thomas, who has not played at all this season after offseason ankle surgery, now has a new and separate ankle injury.

Thomas recently saw a specialist about the new ankle injury and the Saints don’t know when they’ll get him back.

The Saints looked into trading for a wide receiver before yesterday’s trade deadline because they think they’re going to need another player at the position, the report said.

Thomas has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list, and although he is eligible to practice, he has not yet done so.

The NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2019, Thomas missed most of the 2020 season and was nowhere near as productive as he used to be when he did play. Now the Saints, who just lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the season, are left wondering when Thomas will get back on the field, and whether he’ll ever again be the player he once was.