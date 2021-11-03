Russell Wilson posts video of him throwing footballs a day after pin removal

Getty Images

After getting a large pin removed from his surgically repaired middle finger on Monday, Russell Wilson posted a video on his social media on Tuesday of himself going through workouts that including throwing football as he continues his recovery process.

“Wasn’t supposed to throw for a while..a few weeks, but by Prayer & Dedication & tremendous help from my Performance Team! Today was my first day back. One step at a time. Grateful!” Wilson said in a tweet.

The video showed Wilson fully able to grip a football despite the recent removal of the hardware from his hand and he had multiple short tosses of a football to his trainer while wearing a glove on his injured hand.

The Seahawks have tried not to put a timeline on when Wilson could return to the lineup for Seattle. He’s missed the last three starts for the team after injuring his finger in a Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams in early October. The Seahawks are currently on their bye week with a road trip to the NFL leading Green Bay Packers looming next week.

“We really were just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return and that everything’s handled really well as we get him in the mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. So we just got to do a good job and see what happens,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

Wilson sustained an injury known as “mallet finger” to the middle finger on his throwing hand when he impacted Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Geno Smith has served as Seattle’s quarterback in Wilson’s absence.