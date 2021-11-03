Saquon Barkley tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Giants running back Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday morning that 13 people in the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that only one of those people — running backs coach Burton Burns — tested positive a second time. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports Barkley was not part of that initial group.

Barkley is being retested, but is not at practice with the team. He has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and this development makes him even less likely to play against the Raiders this weekend. Reports say he is vaccinated, so he can be cleared with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Those initial results led to another testing for players, coaches, and other personnel on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that other players are also being retested.