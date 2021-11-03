Taysom Hill practicing on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Saints hope to have quarterback Taysom Hill available for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons and things took a step in that direction on Wednesday.

Hill took part in the portion of practice that was open to the media. He has missed the last two games with a concussion and his level of participation will be listed on the team’s injury report.

Given the steps involved in the concussion protocol, Hill will almost certainly be listed as limited but that leaves him on track to get cleared ahead of Sunday.

If he does, the Saints will have to decide how to deploy him. Trevor Siemian took over for Jameis Winston in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and starting him would allow the Saints to continue to deploy Hill in multiple roles. It would also likely lead to rookie Ian Book being active as a backup quarterback.

Defensive end Payton Turner (calf) and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) were also taking part in the open portion of practice after missing last weekend.