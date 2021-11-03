Tua Tagovailoa confirms he’s vaccinated

Getty Images

Thanks to Aaron Rodgers, plenty of NFL quarterbacks will be asked this week if they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa confirmed that he has.

Unlike Rodgers, who claimed in August that he was “immunized” in an attempt to create the false impression that he got the vaccine, Tagovailoa confirmed he was vaccinated today without using any weasel words.

“I am vaccinated,” Tagovailoa told reporters.

Everyone should be vaccinated, as the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and everyone getting vaccinated is the best way for our society to put the pandemic behind us. But NFL quarterbacks in particular owe it to their teams to get vaccinated. It’s to Tagovailoa that he did.