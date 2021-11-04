49ers expect to see Kyler Murray Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with an ankle injury and he didn’t practice on Wednesday, but neither of those things are causing the 49ers to change their preparation for Sunday’s game against their NFC West rivals.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said the team will spend “a little bit” of time getting familiar with backup Colt McCoy, but that the Cardinals will “still want to execute the same offense” in the event he has to play. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that he doesn’t think the team is going to have to tangle with McCoy.

“Not much because we’re preparing like he’s going to play,” Shanahan said, via 49ers WebZone.com. “So, we’re not looking at it any differently. If he doesn’t, we’ll adjust to that.”

Murray said that his ankle was feeling good on Wednesday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he won’t need to practice in order to play on Sunday, so it seems the 49ers are on the right track with their approach to the game.