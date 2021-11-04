Bears designate David Montgomery for return from IR

Getty Images

As the Bears begin their practice week for a Monday night matchup against the Steelers, they will have one of their key offensive weapons back on the field.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters at his Thursday press conference that running back David Montgomery has been designated to return from injured reserve. That means Chicago is starting Montgomery’s 21-day practice window and he could potentially play against Pittsburgh.

“He’s worked really hard to get to this point. Now, we’ll see where it goes,” Nagy said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. It’s good timing. He’s grown into such a tremendous leader for the offense.”

Montgomery has been out since Week Four, when he suffered an MCL sprain in Chicago’s victory over Detroit.

In his third season, Montgomery has rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns this season while also making six receptions for 49 yards.

Khalil Herbert has started to emerge with Montgomery out, as the sixth-round rookie has rushed for 344 yards in the last four games with a touchdown. He’s caught non passes for 44 yards.