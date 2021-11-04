Bengals claim Vernon Hargreaves off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans cut cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Wednesday. While he didn’t end up as a free agent, he did go to a much better situation.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals claimed Hargreaves off waivers on Thursday.

A former first-round pick, Hargreaves had appeared in all eight of Houston’s games this season, starting five of them. He recorded an interception and three passes defensed for the Texans.

Hargreaves has appeared in 65 games career with 57 starts, recording four interceptions and 31 passes defensed.

The Bengals have Trae Waynes on injured reserve and could use some depth in the secondary.

Cincinnati also has Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Jalen Davis, Tre Flowers, Mike Hilton, and Darius Phillips on the roster at cornerback.

Additionally the team announced offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji has been activated to the active roster off the NFI list. And Cincinnati waived defensive end Darius Hodge and cornerback Nick McCloud to make room for the two additions.

The Browns will be in town to take on the Bengals this Sunday.