Blake Gillikin named NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Saints went 3-1 in the month of October and their strength on special teams was one reason why.

Punter Blake Gillikin has been named special teams player of the month for his performances in the four games.

Gillikin averaged 46.9 yards on his 17 punts in the month, with a 45.5-yard net average. He also had 10 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

In New Orleans’ Week Five victory over Washington, Gillikin had three punts downed inside the 3-yard line.

Gillikin signed with the Saints last year as an undrafted rookie out of Penn State but was on injured reserve all season. He’s averaged 49.6 yards on his 30 punts in seven games this year.