Cardinals designate Justin Murray to return from injured reserve

The Cardinals designated offensive lineman Justin Murray to return from injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

It allows Murray to return to practice, and the team can activate him to the 53-player roster at any time during the next 21 days.

The Cardinals placed Murray on injured reserve Oct. 8.

He injured his back in Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Murray has appeared in three games with one start, playing 90 snaps. He has seen time at right tackle in place of Kelvin Beachum and started at right guard against the Jaguars, with right guard Josh Jones moving to right tackle.