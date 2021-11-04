Chiefs don’t see Packers changing their offense too much with Jordan Love

Getty Images

The Chiefs learned on Wednesday that they won’t be facing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s game and safety Tyrann Mathieu scrambled a bit to start getting a feel for what 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love might do at the helm of Green Bay’s offense.

Mathieu said that “you get all the tape of the preseason games, try to get a feel for what he likes to do, whether that be rhythm throws or trying to find his shots deep,” but he doesn’t think that the Packers are going to come out looking all that different than they do when Rodgers is in the lineup.

“Obviously Aaron Rodgers is a special player — probably one of the most talented quarterbacks in this league — but I think as far as preparation, it’s all about our mindset, our attitude, trying to get as much information as we can,” Mathieu said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “Pretty sure their offense won’t change too much. It’s all about formation recognition and just what’s going on from our end.”

Head coach Andy Reid agreed with Mathieu and said “they’re not going to completely change the whole offense” because Rodgers is unavailable. He said Love did a nice job in the preseason and that the team will work on the “unique qualities” that the second-year player will bring to the existing system.