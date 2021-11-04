Dak Prescott a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Dak Prescott said earlier in the day it was “safe to say” he will return to the starting lineup Sunday. The Cowboys’ practice report seconded Prescott’s declaration.

Prescott was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his right calf on the final play of the Cowboys’ overtime win over the Patriots in Week 6. Prescott missed Sunday’s victory over the Vikings with the injury and was limited in Wednesday’s light practice session.

“I mean definitely that was part of why he didn’t play last week,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Prescott being full-go. “So we want to make sure he can play in the pocket and out of the pocket. Obviously that’s his style; that’s the way he plays; that’s the way we train. This offense is built around Dak Prescott. So yeah, that will definitely be part of that final decision.”

The only other change to the Cowboys’ practice report was receiver CeeDee Lamb, who injured his ankle at Wednesday’s practice. Lamb was downgraded to out Thursday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) did not participate in practice. Wide receivers Amai Cooper (hamstring) remained limited.

Smith will not play Sunday.

Prescott confirmed Terence Steele will move from right tackle to left tackle, and La'el Collins will make his first start at right tackle since the season opener. Collins returned from a five-game suspension last week but played only four snaps in the team’s jumbo package.