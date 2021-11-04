Dak Prescott: “Safe to say” I’m playing against Broncos

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stepped up his practice participation on Thursday and it looks like the next stop on his trajectory will be the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Prescott missed last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with a calf injury, but has been practicing without issue this week and showed no hesitation about his status when he spoke to reporters on Thursday. Prescott said that it is “safe to say” that he will be taking the offensive snaps at AT&T Stadium this weekend.

Cooper Rush handled things pretty well in Minnesota, but it’s also safe tot say that the Cowboys will prefer to have Prescott at the controls of their offense as they try to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is unlikely to be on hand to protect Prescott because of an ankle injury and the team is limiting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb‘s practice work after he hurt his ankle in Wednesday’s practice. Friday’s injury report will bring further word on their outlook and further confirmation that Prescott is on track to face the Broncos.