Darius Leonard’s fourth forced fumble of season leads to Colts touchdown

Darius Leonard is a takeaway machine. He punched the ball from Jets running back Ty Johnson in the second quarter.

George Odum recovered for the Colts.

It was the fourth forced fumble for Leonard this season. He also has two interceptions in nine games.

The Colts used the takeaway for a touchdown, a 1-yard shovel pass from Carson Wentz to Jack Doyle. Indianapolis has scored an NFL-best 77 points off turnovers this season.

The play before the touchdown, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger got his first NFL snap. He kept for a 1-yard run to the Jets 1-yard line.

The Colts lead 21-10.