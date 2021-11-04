DeSean Jackson clears waivers

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is officially a free agent.

Jackson went through waivers after being cut by the Rams earlier this week and the league’s transaction report for Thursday shows that he was not claimed by any of the other 31 teams in the league.

With the waiver process over, Jackson is free to sign with any team in the league. He is also able to collect termination pay from the Rams for the remainder of his $2.75 million salary while also adding whatever money he gets from another team.

There’s been no word on where Jackson might land, but it’s a good bet that it will be with a team that feels they need a deep threat to round out their offensive attack. Jackson did not do much for the Rams this year, but he did have 75- and 68-yard catches in his brief time with the team.