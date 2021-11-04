Family of Tina Tintor expresses devastation “beyond a grief they could ever comprehend” following her death caused by Henry Ruggs

Getty Images

Multiple lives were permanently and irrevocably altered by the crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor, and that was caused by the reckless and allegedly impaired driving of former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs.

“Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend,” Tina Tintor’s family said in a statement issued to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.”

Tina Tintor worked at a local Target store. Via TMZ.com, Target is providing on-site grief counseling for her colleagues.

Ruggs faces two to 20 years in prison for felony DUI resulting in death. The facts and circumstances involving Ruggs’s conduct and the manner in which Tina Tintor died, trapped in her car as it burned, suggest that the maximum sentence is justified in this case. After he pays his debt to society, we hope he uses his example to warn others about the dangers of driving while impaired, and of driving at excessive speed.