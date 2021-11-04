Guard Danny Pinter, Jonathan Taylor add TDs as Colts take 42-16 lead over Jets

Getty Images

Indianapolis guard Danny Pinter caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor sprung free on a 78-yard touchdown run as the Colts took a commanding 42-10 lead against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Pinter’s touchdown came on a tackle eligible play where he leaked out into the left corner of the end zone for a wide open score that gave Indianapolis took a 35-10 lead. Then after a three-and-out from the Jets, Taylor broke free on a 78-yard touchdown romp that gave the Colts their commanding 42-16 advantage.

Pinter’s touchdown is the first by a Colts offensive lineman since Anthony Castanzo caught a touchdown against the New England Patriots in 2014.

The Jets would quickly answer as Josh Johnson, playing in place of injured backup Mike White, connected with Elijah Moore on a 19-yard touchdown to claw back some of the Colts advantage. A two-point conversion try failed to leave the Indianapolis advantage at 42-16.

Jets safety Marcus Maye is doubtful to return to the game with a calf injury and tight end Tyler Kroft is out with a chest injury. Colts right tackle Braden Smith is questionable to return with a triceps injury.