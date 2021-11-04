Jets place Bryce Huff on injured reserve, activate Hamsah Nasirildeen

Getty Images

The Jets made a few tweaks to their roster before Thursday night’s game in Indianapolis.

The team announced that defensive end Bryce Huff has been placed on injured reserve. Huff missed last Sunday with a back injury and he was ruled out for the game against the Colts on Wednesday.

Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen will take his roster spot. Nasirildeen was a sixth-round pick this year and he was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Quarterback Josh Johnson and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga have been elevated from the practice squad for the second straight game. Zuniga had three tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the 34-31 win over the Bengals.