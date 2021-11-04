Justin Herbert has full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to a full practice Thursday, a day after his hand injury limited him.

Herbert originally injured his hand Sept. 26 against the Chiefs in Week 3. He has played every offensive snap this season. Herbert, though, appeared to aggravate the injury when he hit his hand on a Patriots defender on his follow through.

Herbert has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Herbert was the only change to the team’s practice report.

Starting cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion protocol), reserve safety Alohi Gilman (ankle) and backup running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) remained out of practice.