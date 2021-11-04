Kenny Golladay returns for a limited practice

Getty Images

The Giants have been dealing with COVID testing issues that have kept some players from practicing this week, but there is some good news on the injury front.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay practiced for the first time since hurting his knee in a Week Five loss to the Cowboys. Golladay was listed as a limited participant in the session, which should create some hope that he’ll be able to play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Sterling Shepard (quad) and Dante Pettis (shoulder) remained out of practice while Kadarius Toney (thumb) was a limited participant for the second straight day. John Ross (quad) rounds out the group of wideouts on the injury report after being added to the list as a limited participant.

Runinng back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney missed another practice due to COVID protocols. Running back Gary Brightwell joined them, but guard Matt Skura was cleared to return to the field.