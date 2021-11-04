Kevin Byard tabbed as AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Titans are riding a four-game winning streak into Week Nine and safety Kevin Byard has been in the thick of the action during that run.

Byard has interceptions in three of the last four games, including one in overtime against the Colts last Sunday that set up Randy Bullock‘s game-winning field goal. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Week Five win over the Jaguars that touched off the streak and forced a fumble in Week Seven.

In addition to the takeaways, Byard recorded 27 tackles in the month of October.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Byard has been named the AFC defensive player of the month. It’s the first time he’s received the honor.