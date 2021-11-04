Kyler Murray not practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice on Wednesday with his ankle sprain and the same appears to be the case on Thursday.

According to multiple reporters, Murray was not on the field for the portion of practice open to media.

Murray sprained his ankle on Arizona’s last drive in last Thursday’s loss to the Packers. The quarterback said on Wednesday that his ankle feels “good” and that the extended time off following last week’s game was helpful for him.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has also said that Murray doesn’t necessarily need to practice to play in Sunday’s game against San Francisco. And the 49ers are preparing as if Murray will be behind center.

But if Murray can’t play, Colt McCoy is slated to start at quarterback.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals website, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back Jonathan Ward, safety James Wiggins, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence were also absent from Thursday’s practice.

The Cardinals’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.