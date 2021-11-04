Najee Harris named October’s top offensive rookie

Getty Images

The Steelers made Najee Harris the first running back off the board in this year’s draft and his play in October illustrated why they wanted to add him to their offense.

Harris ran 88 times for 356 yards and three touchdowns to help the Steelers go 3-1 in their four October games. Harris also caught 15 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL announced that Harris’ performance made him the choice as the offensive rookie of the month. He is the second AFC North rookie to take the prize this season as Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was September’s winner.

The Steelers won their final three games of October and they’ll host the Bears on Monday night in their first November game.