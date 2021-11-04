Nick Bolton named defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

Kansas City’s defense has struggled as a unit, currently ranking 25th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed.

But the defense has still featured some decent individual performances.

The Chiefs were 3-2 in October and linebacker Nick Bolton has been named defensive rookie of the month.

Bolton, a second-round pick out of Mizzou, recorded 43 tackles and seven tackles for loss in five games. While it came in a loss, Bolton had a season-high 15 tackles with four TFLs in Kansas City’s Week Seven matchup with Tennessee. Bolton had 11 tackles with a quarterback hit in Monday’s win over the Giants.

In eight games, Bolton has played 73 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps and 12 percent of special teams snaps. He has 66 total tackles with nine tackles for loss in total this season.

Bolton will next face a quarterback in his first start, as the Chiefs take on the Packers with Jordan Love on Sunday.