PFT’s NFL Week Nine 2021 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on November 4, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Last week was good not great, and not really all that good.

MDS and I each went 9-6 in the picks in Week Eight.

For the year, I’m at 79-43. MDS is now 76-49.

This week, we disagree on two games. For all of the picks, keep on scrolling.

Jets (+10.5) at Colts

MDS’s take: Can Mike White shock the world again in his second NFL start? I think he’s going to play fairly well, but maybe not quite well enough to beat the Colts.

MDS’s pick: Colts 24, Jets 21.

Florio’s take: The Colts have a steep uphill climb to catch the Titans. The absence of Derrick Henry makes it a little less steep.

Florio’s pick: Colts 27, Jets 13.

Texans (+6.5) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: With the winless Lions on their bye, the two worst teams that are playing this week are playing each other. I’ll take the Dolphins to win a close and ugly game.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 17, Texans 16.

Florio’s take: If two of the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL meet in a game that no one watches, does it make a sound?

Florio’s pick: Texans 24, Dolphins 20.

Broncos (+10) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: The Von Miller trade signaled that the Broncos, despite their hot start, don’t see themselves as contenders. I don’t see them as contenders either. With Dak Prescott back, Dallas should cruise.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 33, Broncos 17.

Florio’s take: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Will Grier, Ben DiNucci, Dominic DeNucci. Doesn’t matter.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 28, Broncos 20.

Vikings (+5.5) at Ravens

MDS’s take: The rested Ravens should handle the Vikings, who look like they’re teetering toward a rebuild.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 28, Vikings 21.

Florio’s take: Baltimore had last Sunday off. The Vikings lost to a backup quarterback.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 31, Vikings 20.

Patriots (-4) at Panthers

MDS’s take: The Patriots feel like a team that could go on a playoff run after a slow start, while the Panthers feel like a team that’s going to fall short after a hot start.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 30, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: The Patriots likely will invade the AFC playoff field. The Panthers likely will be on the outside looking in, again.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 24, Panthers 17.

Bills (-14.5) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: I’m actually surprised the Bills are “only” favored by 14.5 here. They’ll blow out the Jaguars.

MDS’s pick: Bills 40, Jaguars 12.

Florio’s take: By the time this one is over, Urban Meyer may wish he’d gotten fired during the bye week.

Florio’s pick: Bills 38, Jaguars 13.

Browns (+2.5) at Bengals

MDS’s take: Just when I thought the Bengals were establishing themselves as a legitimately good team, they went and lost to the Jets. I think they’ll turn it around this week in a big AFC North battle.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 23, Browns 21.

Florio’s take: The Browns is the Browns. The Bengals isn’t the Bengals.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 28, Browns 24.

Raiders (-2.5) at Giants

MDS’s take: Rich Bisaccia has done solid work so far as the Raiders’ interim head coach, and I think he’s going to keep it going as Las Vegas wins its third straight game.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 24, Giants 17.

Florio’s take: The fish stinks from the headset.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 28, Giants 16.

Falcons (+6) at Saints

MDS’s take: It’s hard to say what the Saints’ offense will look like without Jameis Winston, but I think the Saints’ defense will help them win a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Saints 17, Falcons 14.

Florio’s take: Sean Payton makes his move to win coach of the year. It helps to have a defensive coordinator who should have been a head coach again by now.

Florio’s pick: Saints 30, Falcons 23.

Chargers (-1.5) at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Chargers are better than they looked last week, and the Eagles are worse than they looked last week. A correction is in order.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 28, Eagles 14.

Florio’s take: It’s not a must-win game for the Chargers, but it’s getting close to that.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Eagles 20.

Packers (+1) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: I was actually going to pick the Chiefs even before Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, but now it’s an easier pick.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 27, Packers 14.

Florio’s take: The Packers get a glimpse of life without Aaron Rodgers. The Chiefs get an early Christmas gift.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 30, Packers 20.

Cardinals (-1) at 49ers

MDS’s take: The Cardinals should bounce back from a tough loss to the Packers last Thursday and get back on the winning track against a 49ers team that just isn’t consistent enough.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 28, 49ers 23.

Florio’s take: The 49ers remain in desperation territory, and Kyler Murray remains banged up.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Cardinals 20.

Titans (+7.5) at Rams

MDS’s take: This is both a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIV and a potential Super Bowl LVI preview. I’m not as convinced as some people are that the Titans can’t keep winning after the loss of Derrick Henry, but I would pick them to lose to the Rams either way.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, Titans 27.

Florio’s take: The Rams keep rolling, and the Titans begin making the adjustment to life without Derrick Henry.

Florio’s pick: Rams 31, Titans 17.

Bears (+6.5) at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers’ defense is going to give Justin Fields a tough night in a low-scoring Monday Night Football game.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 16, Bears 13.

Florio’s take: The Steeler keep finding ways to win. The Bears keep finding ways to lose.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 20, Bears 10.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “PFT’s NFL Week Nine 2021 picks

  1. Florio’s take: The 49ers remain in desperation territory, and Kyler Murray remains banged up.

    Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Cardinals 20.>>>

    I am pretty sure he has picked the Cardinals to lose almost every single week this season. Wrong most of the time on this team. There’s a strange dislike of this team on a national level by the media and I am not sure why. Short QB?

  2. MDS’s take: Rich Bisaccia has done solid work so far as the Raiders’ interim head coach, and I think he’s going to keep it going as Las Vegas wins its third straight game.
    ==

    Granted, the sample size is so small as to be infinitesimal, and could be explained as nothing more than a short-term emotional rally in response to recent turmoil. Nevertheless, I’ve been surprised an impressed by how the Raiders have played and come together of late.
    Is it at least a possibility that Rich Bisaccia is a hidden gem and an upgrade from Jon Gruden, at least from a style and management standpoint? We’ll get another glimpse when we see how the team comes together in response to this week’s tragic distraction.

  3. Florio’s take: The Browns is the Browns.

    =============================

    You just think of that line? smh.

  4. The last time the Vikings came to Baltimore, a total of 36 points were scored in the final 2:07 of the game, including five lead changes. This all happened during a snowstorm.

    Sunday’s game won’t be nearly as dramatic or stressful.

    Ravens 27
    Vikings 17

    The Cowboys are this week’s Survivor pick.

  5. donttrollonme says:
    There’s a strange dislike of this team on a national level by the media and I am not sure why. Short QB?
    ==

    This is not at all a criticsm of you, and you may not even be an Arizona fan. But if so, I think you’re typical of a fan of any team that loses more than it wins, then acquires some good players and starts to turn things around: You’re excited, you want everyone else to be excited too, and when they aren’t it frustrates you.
    The national media doesn’t have the emotional investment in the Cardinals that Arizona fans do. They need to see more before they start to believe. The circumstance of last week’s loss, combined with Kyler Murray’s injury further their hesitation to jump on board.
    If the Cardinals are for real it will become more obvious with each passing victory, and eventually they will win the media over. Until then, most people looking at Arizona from a neutral stance sees the improvment, but isn’t quite sold just yet.
    At this stage, it isn’t dislike but distrust.

  7. This comes from out of left field, but it’s a bittersweet weekend for WFT fans. It’s sweet because we can enjoy the NFL without the disappointment that our team nearly always brings. It’s bitter because the bye week was the perfect time to switch to Kyle Allen as QB1. Taylor Heinicke is a wonderful, athletic competitor. It’s easy to see why he was a record-setter at Old Dominion University. But goodness, he looks smaller every week. His documented love of Brett Favre’s play is a nice story.The problem is, Favre did his stuff with the aid of a howitzer. When Teddy Bridgewater is the quarterback with the relative hose, that’s an unfixable issue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.