“Pretty solid number” of Giants players will miss Thursday’s practice amid COVID testing issues

The Giants released a statement on Thursday saying that they were making changes to their COVID testing procedures due to a high number of false positive tests in recent days and that they would hold practice after moving all meetings to virtual platforms.

Players will be available for that practice “unless their test results are still being assessed under COVID protocols” and head coach Joe Judge said that there are going to be multiple players in that category. Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, a “pretty solid number” will be held out of Thursday’s workout as they wait for further testing results.

Based on the last few days, it seems like a good bet that some of those players will be cleared but the missed practice time for players is hardly what a 2-6 team needs as they prepare to face the Raiders.

One of the players that’s been out is running back Saquon Barkley, who is also trying to return from an ankle injury that’s kept him out the last three weeks. Barkley missed Wednesday and Thursday, which hasn’t ruled him out of playing Sunday but Judge said “it’s not moving in a direction to give us a definite answer in a positive way.”