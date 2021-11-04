Rich Bisaccia on Henry Ruggs: No blueprint for this situation, team will lean on each other

Getty Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addressed former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs‘ “terrible lapse in judgment of the most horrific kind” when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

Ruggs was charged with felony DUI after driving 156 mph and crashing his car into another one in Las Vegas early on Tuesday morning. The driver of the car was killed in the wreck and the Raiders released Ruggs later in the day.

Bisaccia opened his press conference by offering his condolences to the victim’s family and that he doesn’t “know if I can quantify what the emotions” were when he learned what happened. He said he couldn’t speak for anyone else in the organization, but noted there were people in the organization for players to speak to if they needed help working through their reactions.

“There is no blueprint for this,” Bisaccia said. “There is no handbook that they give you for the obstacles that you occur, whether you’re a parent, whether you’re a teacher . . . I just think we all lean on each other in there and there [are] a lot of other coaches on the staff that have a lot of experiences. We have players that have gone through other things, so I think we’ve done a good job of communicating with each other. We’ve tried to give the best resources that we have to our players within [director of player engagement] Montelle [Sanders] and [team clinician} Jean [Fajardo] and people in their department, and then certainly, what we’ve done as coaches.”

Bisaccia’s tenure began amid the tumult of Jon Gruden’s resignation, but, as he noted, that situation didn’t result in a plan that the team can follow as they navigate the current situation.