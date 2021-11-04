Stephon Gilmore: I didn’t like how Patriots handled my quad injury

Getty Images

The Panthers play the Patriots this Sunday and that means cornerback Stephon Gilmore will face the team that traded him to Carolina earlier this season.

Gilmore was traded while on the physically unable to perform list due to the torn quad that ended his 2020 season and that injury came up during a conference call with Patriots reporters on Wednesday. The focus of the conversation was how the Patriots responded to the injury.

“I just didn’t like how they handled my situation, my injury. A lot went on with that I didn’t agree with,” Gilmore said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Now that I’m here, I’m able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready to where I need to be. I learned a lot there. I have a lot of friends there. A lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.

Gilmore declined to specify what he thinks the Patriots could have done differently and admitted that his desire for a new contract was also an issue that helped lead to his departure from New England. He did not get a new contract with the Panthers upon being traded, but said it is “better for both of us to be in this position and I’m happy I’m back home now.”

Gilmore played his first game with Carolina last weekend and had an interception in the fourth quarter of their 19-13 win over the Falcons.