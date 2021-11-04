Taysom Hill upgraded to full practice

Getty Images

It looks like the Saints will have Taysom Hill available for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Hill practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in a Week Five win over Washington. He was limited in that session and got bumped up to full participation in Thursday’s session.

Getting Hill back would give the Saints more options at quarterback in their first game since Jameis Winston tore his ACL. Trevor Siemian and Ian Book are also on hand and starting Siemian would allow the Saints to use Hill in the multiple roles he played before getting hurt.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee) was limited after not practicing on Wednesday. Winston, defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring) were the only Saints out of practice. Defensive end Payton Turner (calf) and tackle Terron Armstead (groin) were limited for the second day in a row.