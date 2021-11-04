Texans claim Eric Wilson off of waivers

Getty Images

Linebacker Eric Wilson has landed with a new team.

The Texans announced that they have claimed Wilson off of waivers. The Eagles dropped Wilson from their roster on Wednesday.

Wilson started two of the seven games that he played for the Eagles this season and he played in every game for the Vikings over the previous four seasons. He has 43 tackles and an interception this season and had 234 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries during his time in Minnesota.

Wilson joins Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Cunningham, Neville Hewitt, Hardy Nickerson, Kevin Pierre-Louis, and Garret Wallow in the Houston linebacking corps.