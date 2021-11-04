Thursday Night Football: Quenton Nelson, George Fant are active

Getty Images

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson has a toe injury and was listed as questionable, but he will play against the Jets.

Nelson is not among the team’s inactives.

Nelson missed three games this season with an ankle injury but played every snap the past two weeks.

The Colts’ inactives are defensive end Ben Banogu, offensive tackle Julién Davenport, offensive lineman Will Fries, receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion), cornerback Bopete Keyes (hamstring) and running back Marlon Mack.

Jets left tackle George Fant (ankle) will play after playing only 31 snaps Sunday.

The team’s inactives are running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, receiver Corey Davis (hamstring), quarterback Zach Wilson (knee), quarterback Joe Flacco, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall and safety Jarrod Wilson.