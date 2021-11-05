Aaron Rodgers claims he was told by NFL doctor that vaccinated people can’t catch or spread COVID

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a lot of words on Friday regarding his decision not to be vaccinated and his decision to conceal his status. At one point, he turned the tables on the NFL.

During his effort to get the league to approve a proactive immunization protocol that he declined to specify, Rodgers said that an NFL doctor told him that it’s “impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID.” That’s the basis of a common effort from the anti-vaccine crowd to mislead; vaccinated people can get it and spread it, they’re just far less likely to die from it. For whatever reason, the anti-vaxx playbook insists on glossing over this reality.

We’ve asked the league to respond to this claim from Rodgers that a doctor told him something that we all know isn’t true.

Ultimately, it may be the NFL’s word against Rodgers’s word. The problem is that both have a history of saying things that may impact their current credibility. Since Rodgers was the one most recently caught with his hand in the cookie jar of deception, it’ll be tempting to give the NFL the benefit of the doubt, if/when it says that no doctor said to Rodgers what Rodgers claims the doctor said.