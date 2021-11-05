Aaron Rodgers claims he’s a victim of “the woke mob” and “cancel culture”

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is painting himself as a victim after it was revealed this week that he got COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, despite his previous public claim that he was “immunized,” which he knew had been widely interpreted as getting the vaccine.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Rodgers said.

But Rodgers did not cite any specific “lies” that have been told about him. Instead, he launched into what he himself described as a “diatribe” about a “witch hunt going across the league.”

Rodgers claims to have done his own research and that he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and he said that his decision to seek alternative treatments was “what was best for my body.” That is a highly dubious claim, but even if it were true, what Rodgers seems not to realize is that the decision to get vaccinated is not just about his own body but about the health and wellbeing of everyone around him. Rodgers chose to selfishly put people around him at an increased risk of catching COVID-19 from him.

Now Rodgers is out for at least 10 days and will miss Sunday’s game.