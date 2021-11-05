Browns did not officially waive Odell Beckham on Friday

Getty Images

The Browns announced Friday they are waiving receiver Odell Beckham. But the team did not waive Beckham on Friday.

The NFL’s official transactions do not list Beckham’s departure.

If the Browns cut Beckham before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, the claiming deadline will come at 4 p.m. Monday. Because the transaction is occurring after the trade deadline, Beckham must pass through waivers.

If he goes unclaimed, the three-time Pro Bowler will become a free agent.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in March 2019, and he ended up playing 29 games for Cleveland, making 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. Beckham also rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on eight carries with Cleveland.

His last 1,000-yard season came in 2019 and his last Pro Bowl season was in 2016.