Colts want Darius Leonard in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation

USA Today

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is a long shot to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, but he and his team would like to change that.

The betting odds for Defensive Player of the Year have Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as the favorite, followed by Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But after Leonard’s performance on Thursday Night Football, the Colts’ website is pushing Leonard as a candidate.

For his part, Leonard believes he hasn’t received enough credit.

“My name’s disrespected in the league,” Leonard said. “That’s a slap in my face. I just come out and try to prove each and every week that I belong in this league and I’m continually trying to take the ball away and hopefully get in that conversation one of these days.”

Leonard threw a perfect punch to force a fumble against the Jets, setting up a Colts touchdown. He has four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions this season.

“I think the stats speak for themselves,” Leonard said.