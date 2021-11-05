Dakota Dozier lands on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Vikings placed offensive guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve practice squad COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports Dozier is fully vaccinated.

Dozier, who also can play center, was a candidate to join the active roster this week after starting center Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Mason Cole will start at center. Cole started 14 games last season for the Cardinals.

“He’s done a good job, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He did a good job at Arizona. We’re glad we have him.”

With Dozier no longer an option to serve as the backup, rookie guard Wyatt Davis, who also can play center, could fill that role.