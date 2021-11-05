Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell questionable; 49ers will activate George Kittle

Getty Images

The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle in the lineup against the Cardinals this weekend, but they may not have wide receiver Deebo Samuel or running back Elijah Mitchell.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the 49ers will activate Kittle from injured reserve before Sunday’s game. Kittle has missed the last three games with a calf injury, but sounded like he is ready to go when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Samuel (calf) and Mitchell (rib) are listed as questionable for the game. Both players sat out Wednesday’s practice and returned for limited work the last two days, but Shanahan said that Samuel is in worse shape this week than he was at this point last week.

Defensive end Dee Ford (back) is also in the questionable group while defensive back Jimmie Ward (quad) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) are out. Kicker Robbie Gould is also set to be activated from injured reserve. Gould has been sidelined by a groin injury and the 49ers cut fill-in Joey Slye earlier this week.