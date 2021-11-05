Dolphins claim Darius Hodge off waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins claimed linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from the Bengals, the team announced Friday.

The Bengals cut Hodge on Thursday after claiming cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers.

Cincinnati signed Hodge as an undrafted college free agent this spring. He has played four NFL games but has not recorded any statistics.

Hodge has seen action on six defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

Hodge was a two-year starter at Marshall where he totaled 15.5 sacks in 31 career games. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as a redshirt junior in 2020.

Hodge tied the school record with 4.5 sacks in a game against Old Dominion in 2019.