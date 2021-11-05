Dolphins optimistic about Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday, but DeVante Parker doubtful

Getty Images

The Dolphins feel good about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s ability to play through a finger injury this weekend, but he’s likely going to be without wide receiver DeVante Parker against the Texans.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he’s optimistic about Tagovailoa’s status after two limited practices this week. Flores said Tagovailoa hurt a finger on his throwing hand last Sunday and has dealt with swelling and soreness.

“It’s on the throwing hand,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There’s some discomfort and it has affected him a little bit. But he’s a tough kid. He’s worked through discomfort. We’ll monitor over the next 48 hours.”

Parker missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning to action last Sunday. Flores said Parker’s hamstring was sore after the game “and he re-aggravated it in practice” this week.