Dolphins putting DeVante Parker on IR

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that wide receiver DeVante Parker would be listed as doubtful to play in Sunday’s game against the Texans, but you can go ahead and downgrade him to out for this weekend.

You can rule him out for the team’s next two games as well. According to multiple reports, Parker is headed to injured reserve.

Parker returned to the lineup last Sunday after missing three games with a hamstring injury. There was no concern about the hamstring after he caught eight passes for 85 yards in a loss to the Bills, but he aggravated the injury in practice on Thursday and he’ll now be out for an extended period.

Will Fuller is also on injured reserve, which leaves Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson, and Isaiah Ford as the team’s available receivers for Week Nine.