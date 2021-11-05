Eric Bieniemy: We have to make sure we’re doing all the little things to prevent turnovers

Getty Images

The Chiefs have a turnover problem.

And it’s a big one.

Kansas City leads the league with 19 giveaways. Entering Week Nine, that figure led the league by far — the Jets were No. 2 with 15. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a league-leading 10 interceptions and the Chiefs have lost nine fumbles.

It’s a stark contrast for a team that had only 16 turnovers in 2020 and 15 in their 2019 championship season.

In his Thursday press conference, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy discussed how the issues are correctable.

“It’s not anything anyone ever wants to do, but you still have to focus in on it and you still have to make sure that we’re doing all the little things to help us not have to experience that,” Bieniemy said. “But you don’t want guys going into games playing paranoid or playing afraid. So, you want them to be professionals, but when it’s all said and done with, one of the number one objectives, and I talk to our guys about this all the time, our job as a unit is to make sure we’re handing that ball back to the ref after each and every play. That’s our job. We’ve got to make sure that we do a better job of that.”

The Chiefs have had a turnover in every game this season with the exception of their Week One victory over the Browns. And they’ve had multiple giveaways in all of those contests except for the Week Four win in Philadelphia.

Given that the Packers won’t have Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, there are plenty of unknowns for Kansas City’s Week Nine opponent. But if the turnover problems persist, that’s going to give Green Bay a much better shot at winning quarterback Jordan Love’s first career start.