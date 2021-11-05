Falcons place Calvin Ridley on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Falcons placed receiver Calvin Ridley on the non-football illness/injury list Friday, the team announced. He will miss at least three more weeks.

The Falcons did not announce a corresponding move, leaving their roster at 52 players.

Ridley issued a statement on social media Sunday, stating he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. The Falcons made him inactive for last week’s game against Carolina.

Tajae Sharpe will replace Ridley in the starting lineup. The team signed receiver Marvin Hall to its practice squad earlier this week for depth purposes.

Ridley has 31 receptions on 52 targets so far in 2021, making five starts. He has 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously, we’re worried about Calvin,” tight end Hayden Hurst said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “We’re here for him. We love him. He’s got some stuff that he needs to work out. But he knows that we’re here for him.”