Frank Gore preparing for boxing match, may fight former NBA player Deron Williams

Getty Images

At the age of 38, Frank Gore‘s NFL career finally appears over. So now he’s preparing to begin his boxing career.

Gore has said in the past that he’s interested in taking up boxing after he’s done playing football, and now Chris Mannix of SI.com reports that Gore is likely to fight on a Showtime card before the year is over.

A potential opponent is former NBA guard Deron Williams.

There’s been a recent trend in the world of boxing of people who are famous for other sports stepping into the ring. YouTuber Jake Paul has had successful fights against former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul’s brother Logan Paul had an exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather, and former NFL player Chad Johnson fought on the undercard of that bout.

Gore won’t make as much money boxing as he did in the NFL, but there’s enough interest in this recent celebrity boxing trend that there are probably some paydays ahead for Gore in the ring.