George Kittle: Definitely a bit of rust, but I’ve got to get back out there

Getty Images

The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field this week, but they haven’t said whether he will be in the lineup against the Cardinals yet.

Kittle missed the last three games with a calf injury and gave an update on how he’s doing in his return to football activities. He didn’t say anything definitive about the plans for Sunday, but he made it sound like he will be active at Levi’s Stadium.

“I feel good,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I’m doing what I can to be prepared for Sunday. Not practicing since Green Bay week, definitely a little bit of rust out there. But I’ve just got to get back out there, it’s like riding a bike I guess. Just get out there and catch the ball, run some routes, hit some people — football.”

Kittle has missed time with injuries in each of the last three seasons and he was asked if there’s anything he can do to stay healthy. Kittle noted that none of the injuries were the result of anything outside of ordinary football plays, so he plans to “keep being me” and the 49ers will welcome that Kittle back to the lineup with open arms.