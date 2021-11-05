Giants rule out Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, two others

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the team facility Friday. But Barkley will miss his fourth consecutive game and the 21st since the start of the 2019 season.

Barkley injured his ankle against the Cowboys in Week 5 and did not practice Friday.

“That’s been a significant amount of time,” Giants coach Joe Judge said of Barkley’s injury. “It’s obviously gone down since then through treatment and just natural healing. They’ve done some different things with him as far as whatever treatment they can do. He’s assured us that he’s moving in the right direction. But again, he’s a very competitive player. He wants to be out there. He wants to be out there competing on the field with his teammates. We’ve got to make sure we can get him out there and see him before we go ahead and just take someone’s word for it.”

Receiver Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) will miss his fourth game of the season. He missed three games with hamstring injuries and returned from his latest one to play 23 snaps against Kansas City before injuring his quadriceps.

The Giants also ruled out linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle).

Running back Gary Brightwell (COVID protocol), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and receiver John Ross (quad) are questionable.