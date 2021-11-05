Javon Kinlaw had ACL reconstruction surgery

Getty Images

Javon Kinlaw’s season-ending surgery last week was for reconstruction of his anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced in a joint statement with Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“49ers defensive tackle ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ recently underwent successful surgery to repair his right knee,” the statement reads. “As persistent symptoms limited Javon’s performance, we consulted with medical experts and determined that the best course of action was to perform surgery. Evaluation of the knee in surgery confirmed suspicions that the ACL had chronic changes that would be best treated with ACL reconstruction. This procedure gives him the best opportunity to make a full recovery and return to playing football in 2022.”

Kinlaw posted a comeback message on social media post-surgery, writing, “Mentally I am ready to go the distance. Just remember how you gave up on the kid.”

Kinlaw had eight tackles and a quarterback hit in his four appearances this season.